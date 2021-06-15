Insurers Lose Bid To Relitigate Ship Collision Claim

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- A London court ruled on Tuesday that an attempt by two insurers to have a ruling that their client was liable for a shipping collision set aside would allow them to start fresh litigation in an abuse of process. Admiralty Registrar Richard Davison said that RSA Insurance PLC and Lodestar Marine Ltd. cannot dispute a decision that put them on the hook for $200,000 after a collision between Poseidon, a research ship owned by their client, Neptune EHF — an offshore survey company — and an oil tanker, the Tecoil Polaris. The collision happened in July 2018 in the Albert Dock, in...

