Freight Payments Processor Lands $125M Series B Round

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- PayCargo LLC, the creator of a web-based payment and settlement platform for the freight shipping industry, said Tuesday it closed on a $125 million Series B funding round from Insight Partners. The funding for the Coral Gables, Florida-based business comes nine months after its $35 million Series A round that was also spearheaded by Insight Partners, and the company said in a joint statement it plans to continue investing in its business, including in its software and security. "PayCargo was founded on the vision of building a modern freight payment network that lowers transaction costs, accelerates cargo release, and increases business...

