Investment Tech Biz Addepar Says Latest Valuation Tops $2B

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Wealth management platform Addepar said Tuesday it exceeded a $2 billion valuation in an investment from D1 Capital Partners, which will go toward geographic growth and technological development. California-headquartered Addepar said it received $150 million from D1 Capital as part of its Series F funding round. The funds give the company a pre-money valuation of $2 billion, the announcement said. Addepar touts a software platform that offers real-time portfolio reporting and other timely insights for wealth managers. "The most pervasive financial technology, globally, is still [Microsoft] Excel," its website says. "As a result, many asset owners are challenged to answer the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS