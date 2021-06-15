Coinbase Increases Legal Prowess With New Associate GC

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has tapped former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Deputy Director Christian Sabella to serve as its senior director and associate general counsel for capital markets. Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal announced Sabella's new post in a Twitter post Monday, noting Sabella will lead the company's legal work on capital markets. The cryptocurrency trading platform declined to comment further on Sabella's hire Tuesday. Sabella, who worked for the SEC for a decade, served as the agency's deputy director for its trading and markets division for the last three years, according to his...

