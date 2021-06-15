Hut Group Gets Dispute Over £58M Deal Pared On Appeal

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 6:49 PM BST) -- Major British online retailer The Hut Group succeeded Tuesday in paring down allegations that it fraudulently diluted a shareholder's stake in the company after it bought his nutritional supplements business for £58 million ($82 million) a decade ago. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Hut Group that claims centered on allegations that Zedra Trust Company (Jersey) Ltd.'s stake in online retailer Myprotein was unfairly diluted should be tossed out of dispute. Justice David Richards wrote that allegations of bad faith or preferring the interests of the other shareholders and connected claims should be nixed as they were not properly pled. However, the three-judge panel,...

