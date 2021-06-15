Federal Law Doesn't Preempt Pa. Gas Facility Permit Review

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the Natural Gas Act doesn't preempt state administrative reviews of permitting decisions and that state regulators can decide on challenges to approvals for a Bucks County natural gas compressor station. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said that the state's Environmental Hearing Board had misread the case law and statutes of the Natural Gas Act when it dismissed challenges to approvals for the so-called Quakertown Compressor Station by nearby residents and West Rockhill Township. The appeals court said that, contrary to arguments made by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and project developer Adelphia Gateway...

