Ill. Colleges' Ex-Chancellor Pleads Guilty To Kickback Scheme

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A former vice chancellor for City Colleges of Chicago pled guilty Tuesday to a charge that he took payments and kickbacks from vendors in exchange for steering contracts to them. Sharod Gordon, 46, was first charged in November 2019 with 16 counts of wire fraud. He pled guilty to one of those counts Tuesday, appearing via videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow. Gordon was formerly the vice chancellor of legislative and community affairs for City Colleges of Chicago, a system of seven community colleges. That role involved soliciting quotes from potential vendors to provide services to the colleges. Prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS