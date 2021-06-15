Gilead Wants Whistleblowers' Drug Rx Kickback Suit Killed

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. argued on Monday that two ex-employees had no hard proof to back up claims that the company used sham speakership and advisory programs to pay illegal kickbacks to doctors who wrote a high volume of prescriptions for its hepatitis B drugs. In a motion for summary judgment filed in federal court in Philadelphia, the company said one-time regional sales directors Chris Purcell and Kimberly Groome had failed to come up with any evidence that Gilead had illegally attempted to induce doctors it tapped for its so-called opinion leader programs to boost prescriptions for Viread and Vemlidy. "After more...

