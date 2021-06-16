4 Questions For Norris McLaughlin's New Cannabis Chair

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Norris McLaughlin PA has named Eric Alvarez the new chair of its cannabis law industry practice group, and he's eager to play a role in the Garden State's burgeoning marijuana industry. Eric Alvarez Alvarez, an associate who works in both New Jersey and New York, focuses his practice on commercial litigation in state and federal courts. He has represented clients in the food, beverage and hospitality industries in matters including consumer claims defense and intellectual property litigation. His practice also includes advising clients on cannabis-related issues, which is what led him to being tapped as chair of Norris McLaughlin's cannabis law...

