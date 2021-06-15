'Pure Insanity': DOJ Pressured To Back Trump Election Claims

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A cache of emails released Tuesday shows how former President Donald Trump directed his aides to persuade the U.S. Department of Justice to file a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election in the U.S. Supreme Court, an unsuccessful pressure campaign that featured top White House officials and outside lawyers. The 232-page trove of emails and attachments, which span the weeks prior to President Joe Biden's inauguration, was released by the House Oversight Committee. The committee obtained the documents through a May 21 letter to the DOJ requesting any materials relating to Trump's efforts to overturn the election before...

