Simpson Thacher-Led Bright Health Plans $1.3B IPO

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher-led health insurance company Bright Health was one of two companies Tuesday to launch their initial public offerings, saying it plans to raise nearly $1.3 billion at a roughly $13 billion valuation. Minneapolis-based Bright Health Group Inc. said it plans to sell 60 million shares for between $20 and $23 each, which would raise about $1.29 billion at midpoint, and its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional 7.2 million shares, which could raise another nearly $155 million. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bright Health said that after the closing of the offering...

