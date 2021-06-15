Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Plan Disclosure Challenges Shot Down

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday heard and rejected multiple challenges to opioid maker Mallinckrodt PLC's proposed Chapter 11 disclosures, saying they contain sufficient information on topics ranging from payouts from states to disputed intercompany transfers. At what turned out to be the first day of a virtual hearing on Mallinckrodt's disclosure statement U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey overrode multiple objections from creditors arguing the drugmaker isn't providing them with enough information to make an informed vote on the plan. The Ireland-based drugmaker and 65 affiliates filed for Chapter 11 in October, with a restructuring support agreement in hand that would cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS