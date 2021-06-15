Biden Names 2nd Circ. Nominee In Latest Judicial Picks

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden unveiled his fourth slate of judicial nominations Tuesday, tapping a voting rights attorney for the Second Circuit along with four district court picks for Connecticut and Washington, D.C., including three former public defenders and one BigLaw alum from Munger Tolles & Olson. The Second Circuit selection is Myrna Pérez, director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Voting Rights and Elections Program. The D.C. district court pick is Relman Colfax PLLC partner Jia M. Cobb, a former public defender who is now a plaintiff's lawyer focused on civil rights cases in housing, disability and employment discrimination. The three choices...

