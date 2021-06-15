Nigeria Says It Never Waived Immunity In $10B Award Fight

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Nigeria is urging the D.C. Circuit to find it has sovereign immunity in litigation to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award over a nixed natural gas refinery and electricity generating project, saying there's no clear evidence that it ever agreed to submit to such a suit. The country argued in a brief to the circuit court on Friday that U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper got it wrong when he concluded late last year that Nigeria had given up its ability to claim sovereign immunity in the case when it signed the New York Convention, an international treaty under which signatory...

