Calif. Court Affirms HP's Win In $3B Oracle Software Row

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Monday affirmed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s $3 billion win in a two-phase trial over Oracle Corp.'s alleged contract violation, holding that a previous settlement agreement created a legal obligation for Oracle to support software on HP's Itanium server. The panel rejected Oracle's arguments that the lower judge's "erroneous interpretation" of the agreement hurt its case, that the jury's verdict for breach of contract and implied covenant claims should be overturned and that the $3 billion damages award was based on a flawed model. Much of the dispute is connected to two sentences in a settlement agreement...

