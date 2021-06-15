'The VIPERS Are Coming': Man Charged With Threatening Atty

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A former gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidate who has mounted multiple unsuccessful campaigns in Delaware has been accused of threatening an attorney who represented his now-ex-wife in divorce proceedings, allegedly telling the lawyer that a group with military bonafides dubbed "The VIPERS" was coming for him. Michael Protack, who now resides in California, is facing two felony counts in Delaware federal court of knowingly and willfully communicating threats by mail, according to court records. Protack, who is set to appear in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing and arraignment, has unsuccessfully run for office in Delaware multiple times, including for...

