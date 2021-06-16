Cravath Donating $6M Fee To Groups Supporting Civil Rights

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP announced on Tuesday it will donate $6 million it earned in attorney fees in pro bono work to five national and local Alabama organizations supporting civil rights and diversity efforts. The gift will go to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the Equal Justice Initiative, the initiative's Legacy Museum, Fisk University, and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. The attorney fees derive from a governmental employee discrimination case the firm helped litigate for nearly four decades. The lawsuit, U.S. v. Jefferson City, led to reform in employment practices in Jefferson County, Alabama, and reached its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS