Fed. Court Can't Compel State Court Petitions, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has refused to wade into a suit claiming Missouri state courts take far too long to upload new case information, dismissing a suit brought by Courthouse News Service in its ongoing fight over timely access to legal documents. In a ruling filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said CNS' request for an injunction that would require Missouri's state court system to reduce delays in access to newly filed petitions would run afoul of the general principle that federal courts should leave state courts be. In doing so, he adopted the Seventh Circuit's reasoning in its...

