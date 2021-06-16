Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Court Can't Compel State Court Petitions, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has refused to wade into a suit claiming Missouri state courts take far too long to upload new case information, dismissing a suit brought by Courthouse News Service in its ongoing fight over timely access to legal documents.

In a ruling filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said CNS' request for an injunction that would require Missouri's state court system to reduce delays in access to newly filed petitions would run afoul of the general principle that federal courts should leave state courts be.

In doing so, he adopted the Seventh Circuit's reasoning in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!