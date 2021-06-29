Kleinbard DQ'd In Ex-Master Weinstein Atty Separation Fight

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge agreed Tuesday that a Kleinbard LLC attorney's work for members of Master Weinstein Moyer PC's partnership five years ago disqualified him from representing Master Weinstein against a former partner who took cases with him when he opened his own shop. In a one-page order following a hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Leon Tucker in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas found that Kleinbard's Robert Bodzin needed to step aside after he represented ex-Master Weinstein partner Stephen Schatz in crafting a deal in a dispute with another one-time firm attorney, which was ultimately incorporated into Schatz's own separation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS