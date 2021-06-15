Zimmer Biomet Says Fatal Flaws Doom $3B Del. Cashout Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. directors and investors attacked as "not plausible" Tuesday a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder suit seeking damages for allegedly undisclosed company woes that led to a stock plunge while private equity investors safely cashed out billions. During dismissal arguments before Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, Laura Hughes McNally of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP, counsel to ZBH and 13 current or former officers and directors, told the court that, the suit failed to show the board was too conflicted to take up the derivative damage claims before stockholders stepped in to seek damages for the company....

