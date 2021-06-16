Law Firm Talent Must Reflect Shifting US Demographics

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- As this article is being written, the U.S. is in the midst of a demographic change that will have enormous consequences for all businesses, including the business of law. Women have remained around 50% of the U.S. population for many decades and, as shown in Chart 1, are projected to stay at that level going forward.[1] Substantial increases, however, are taking place in levels of racial and ethnic diversity. By 2030, approximately 45% of the U.S. population will be people of color.[2] Over time, by 2046, the minority population will become a majority.[3] Chart 1 The legal profession will see comparable...

