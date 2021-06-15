3 Firms Craft Platinum Equity's $4.5B McGraw Hill Purchase

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Platinum Equity has agreed to buy education publisher McGraw Hill from fellow private equity shop Apollo Global Management Inc. for $4.5 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction put together by Gibson Dunn, Willkie Farr and Paul Weiss. The agreement sees Platinum Equity picking up McGraw Hill from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo, adding to the buyer's portfolio a business that provides educational content and digital learning tools and platforms across more than 100 countries globally, according to a press release. Founded in 1888, today McGraw Hill boasts generating more than $1 billion a year in revenue from digital...

