House Approves Data Collection Bill For LGBTQ Borrowers

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A bill to require the collection of small-business loan data related to LGBTQ-owned businesses readily cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday after garnering bipartisan support. H.R. 1443, the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act, would amend the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to include information about business owners' sexual orientation and gender identity. It passed the House on a 252-176 vote and will head to the Senate for consideration. The ECOA requires financial institutions to keep records of business owners' disclosed race, sex and ethnicity. H.R. 1443 adds sexual orientation and gender identity as information that will be...

