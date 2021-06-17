Covington Nabs Sidley Austin IP Litigator To Boost DC Office

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has bolstered its patent litigation practice in Washington, D.C., adding a Sidley Austin LLP partner with more than 25 years of experience litigating intellectual property disputes on behalf of leading technology companies before the U.S. International Trade Commission and district court. Brian Nester joins Covington as a partner after helping clients navigate infringement actions, both domestically and abroad, in a variety of forums. He has appeared in more than 50 ITC matters and tried more than 20 cases involving standard-essential patents, antitrust matters and breach of contract claims associated with defenses based on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory,...

