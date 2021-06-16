1st Circ. OKs Hefty Prison Term For Lottery, Emerald Hoaxes

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday upheld the conviction and 13-year prison sentence for an Ohio man who sweet-talked victims into parting with their retirement savings and other investments with colorful schemes about uncut emeralds and vast lottery winnings frozen in a New York bank account. A three-judge panel rejected arguments by Stephen Kuljko Jr., who the court said "hornswoggled" more than 40 people for nearly $3 million. Kuljko had sought a new trial or resentencing due to an allegedly biased juror, a prosecutor's statement at closing arguments, and the sentencing judge's decision to give more prison time than was laid out...

