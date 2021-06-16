PPE Maker Beats Worker's COVID-19 Leave Retaliation Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday ended a former worker's wrongful termination suit against a maker of radiation protection products, finding that the company could not have fired her for taking leave after developing COVID symptoms because neither she nor her doctor told the company they suspected COVID. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal granted summary judgment in favor of Barrier Technologies LLC. The judge said Tracey Graham, who worked at Barrier Technologies briefly as an embroiderer, had failed to show that the cause of her termination was the weeklong leave she took after developing COVID symptoms in April 2020. Graham was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS