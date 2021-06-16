Whole Foods Released From Toxic Baby Food Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas ruled on Tuesday that Whole Foods had been improperly added as a defendant in a lawsuit by parents who tried to hold the grocer responsible for selling allegedly toxic Hain Celestial baby food. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown denied Sarah and Grant Palmquist's request to send the case back to state court, and in light of that dismissal, ruled that Whole Foods' motion to dismiss the claims against it was moot. Judge Brown said that Whole Foods did not fall under an exception to the general rule that retailers can't be held liable for harm caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS