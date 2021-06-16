Gov't Urges Judge To Quash Latest COVID Contract Bias Suit

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 3:15 PM BST) -- Campaign group Good Law Project's latest challenge to the U.K. health department's process for awarding contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic should not be allowed to go ahead as the claim was not served validly, lawyers for the government said Wednesday. A lawyer for Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the High Court has no jurisdiction to hear the claim alleging apparent bias over contracts for the supply of face masks during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Ewan West, counsel for Health Secretary Matt Hancock, told Judge Finola O'Farrell that the High Court has no jurisdiction to hear the claim, which alleges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS