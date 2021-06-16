Kirkland Leads Bertram Capital To $940M Set Of PE Funds

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Bertram Capital, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Wednesday that it has wrapped up its fourth set of private equity funds after raising $940 million in capital commitments, with plans to target investments in the business services, consumer, and industrial and manufacturing sectors. The funds, Bertram Growth Capital IV LP and Bertram Growth Capital IV-A LP, soared past the original hard cap of $800 million, according to a statement, securing capital contributions from a set of investors that includes endowments, foundations, insurance companies, public and corporate pensions, asset managers, family offices and others spread across the U.S., Europe and Asia....

