7 More Firms Raise Associate Salaries

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A host of law firms this week have moved to match Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and raise U.S. associates' starting salaries, and one firm has combined the announcement with a plan to accelerate its promotion track. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Mayer Brown LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP announced a pay increase effective July 1 that will compensate class of 2020 associates $205,000 and attorneys in the class of 2013 and earlier $365,000, the firms confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS