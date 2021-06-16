NJ Justices Revive Ex-Pharma Exec's Racial Slurs Claim

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a former Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc. employee's hostile work environment lawsuit, reasoning that a supervisor's use of two racial slurs was enough to send the claims to a jury. The unanimous court ruled that Armando Rios Jr., a Hispanic male who served as marketing director for Meda in the year before its acquisition by Mylan NV, made sufficient allegations to support a claim under the state's Law Against Discrimination. The LAD requires plaintiffs to show the complained-of conduct is severe or pervasive enough to make a person who is part of a protected class...

