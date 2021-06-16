Shell Will Pay $1M To End FERC Market Manipulation Claim

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A unit of Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to pay a nearly $1 million civil penalty plus disgorgement to resolve Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allegations that it manipulated prices in the California natural gas markets in May 2016. The agreement published Tuesday wraps up an investigation launched by the federal agency's enforcement staff into whether Shell Energy North America US LP manipulated the monthly index prices of natural gas, which benefited the company's financial position. FERC staff believe the company failed to catch and correct a junior trader's transactions that violated the Natural Gas Act and FERC's anti-manipulation rule, according to...

