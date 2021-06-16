Chiesa Shahinian Adds Experienced IP Attorney In NY

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC continued its 2021 expansion, adding an attorney with nearly two decades of experience working on a variety of intellectual property and trade secret suits as a New York-based member, the firm announced. Wendy R. Stein joined Chiesa Shahinian at the end of May after having spent the past 13 years with Gibbons PC. She told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to make the move because of the quality of the firm's attorneys and its culture, along with its interest in growing the intellectual property group. "CSG caught my attention because I had heard that CSG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS