K&L Gates Adds Blockchain Pros to Miami, LA Offices

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired a pair of blockchain vets from Carlton Fields to its Miami and Los Angeles offices, adding to the firm's capabilities in digital currency and fintech. Justin S. Wales, an accomplished litigator with expertise on the intersection of state law and blockchain companies, will split his time between K&L Gates' Miami and Los Angeles offices, while Andrew "Drew" M. Hinkes, who CoinDesk dubbed one of the "most influential people in blockchain," has joined the firm as a partner in Miami. "While K&L Gates has been a leader in the digital asset and cryptocurrency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS