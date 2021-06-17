Lane Powell Adds Transportation Shareholder In Seattle

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Pacific Northwest-based firm Lane Powell PC has added a shareholder specializing in commercial litigation and transportation-related matters to its Seattle office. In an announcement Monday, the firm said that Steve Block, 61, has joined the firm from fellow mid-size firm Foster Garvey PC, with Lane Powell touting Block's 35 years of experience and his expertise in transportation and logistics. Block told Law360 that making a move so late in his career was a tough decision, but that he didn't want to pass up the opportunity to be part of a robust transportation practice group. The Lane Powell group, which includes over...

