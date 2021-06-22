Senate Panel Hears 'Disturbing Reality' On Patent Quality

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A law professor testified before a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday that a holding company's infringement suit against a COVID-19 test supplier over patents originally assigned to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes highlights a "disturbing" problem with quality control in the patent system. University of Utah law professor Jorge L. Contreras said during the hearing on improving patent quality before the subcommittee on intellectual property that many patents cover inventions that were never made or never worked, and those patents may act as prior art that blocks later inventors from securing a patent on legitimate inventions or discourage innovation. Case in...

