4th Circ. Affirms Order Axing NC Abortion Ban After 20 Weeks

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a trial judge's order that struck down North Carolina's 2015 ban on nonemergency abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, finding that the abortion providers who sued have a credible threat of prosecution in light of the state Legislature's adoption of a wave of anti-abortion amendments. In Wednesday's 15-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Diana Jane Gribbon Motz, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected the state's arguments that the state's anti-abortion laws are "largely symbolic" and therefore the abortion providers won't be harmed. "As a nation we remain deeply embroiled in debate over the legal status...

