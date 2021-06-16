GSK Denied Restitution In Trade Secrets Theft Case

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday that GlaxoSmithKline LLC is not entitled to recoup fees and costs incurred by outside counsel from DLA Piper as part of a criminal case over trade secrets stolen from the company. U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky ruled that GSK's lack of any clear financial loss made it ineligible under the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act for reimbursement from either a former scientist who copped to stealing information about experimental cancer drugs or the head of a China-based pharmaceutical company who also pled guilty in connection with the scheme. On top of the lack of any clear...

