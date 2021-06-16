Suntec REIT Sells Stake In Singapore Office Project For $68M

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday sold off its 30% stake in a mixed-use property on the site of the former Park Mall in Singapore for S$89.9 million ($67.5 million) to one of its co-developers, Haiyi Holdings Pte. Ltd. Redevelopment of 9 Penang Road finished in October 2019, according to a statement from Suntec's manager, ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Ltd. Located near Fort Canning Park, the property is 10 stories and consists of two office towers as well as retail space. The office portion is fully leased to one long-term tenant, ARA said. A website for 9 Penang Road boasts...

