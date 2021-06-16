Chancery OKs $600K Mootness Fee In Stock Conversion Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Stockholder attorneys whose Delaware Chancery Court suit headed off inadequate disclosures before a vote on a big investor's gain of voting-eligible shares in global veterinary science company Covetrus Inc. have won a $600,000 "mootness" fee award following corrective, supplemental disclosure. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti, Jr., ruling from the bench late Tuesday, shaved down the fee request from $800,000 but rejected claims in briefs filed by Covetrus that the corporate benefit from the case amounted to no more than $75,000. A court filing noting the decision was docketed early Wednesday. Attorneys at Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. and Friedman Oster & Tejtel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS