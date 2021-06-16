5 Firms Guide $600M In IPOs For 2 Energy Transition SPACs

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Two blank-check companies focused on energy transition and sustainability raised a combined $600 million Wednesday in initial public offerings guided by five law firms. Special-purpose acquisition companies Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. separately announced their $300 million IPOs, both selling 30 million units at $10 apiece. The SPACs also each granted their underwriters a 45-day option to buy an additional 4.5 million units, which could raise an additional $45 million, they said. Rice Acquisition is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Maples and Calder, and its underwriters are represented by Vinson & Elkins LLP. Zimmer...

