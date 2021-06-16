UK Court Denies GE Unit's Bid To Avoid $908M In Tax Via US

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A U.K. tax court denied an appeal by a General Electric Co. subsidiary seeking to escape about £650 million ($908 million) in taxes because it claimed it was entitled to a foreign tax credit in the U.S. for 2003 through 2008. The First-Tier Tribunal, in a decision dated June 8, rejected GE Financial Investments' bid to overturn a May 2017 finding by HM Revenue & Customs. The tax bill to GEFI, as the subsidiary is known, is part of a larger dispute with HMRC over what the revenue agency has said was possible fraud because GEFI failed to disclose information on...

