Fed. Circ. Says Albright's Delay In Patent Case Not 'Egregious'

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to make Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas decide a motion to dismiss before moving forward with a patent case involving job search technology, saying that the delay was not "so unreasonable or egregious." In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel denied Australian freelancing marketplace platform Freelancer Ltd.'s mandamus petition arguing that Judge Albright abused his discretion in failing to "timely consider" the company's requests to dismiss a rival's lawsuit against it, or to put the case on hold until the judge ruled on the dismissal motion. Freelancer argued that it had...

