Migrants Fault USCIS Interpretation Of 10-Year Entry Ban

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Three Mexican nationals have asked a Colorado federal court to declare that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services unlawfully denied their green card applications by finding them inadmissible under a 10-year bar on reentering the United States up to 20 years after they left the country. The trio suing for the right to apply for adjustment of status are Norma Cisneros Zavala and Alvaro Perez Gonzalez, a Mexican-born couple whose children and grandchildren are U.S. citizens, and Maria Salazar Manzo, whose husband and two young children are U.S. citizens. Each remained in the U.S. without authorization for more than a year before leaving...

