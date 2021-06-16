Former Boston Cop 4th To Admit Stealing OT Pay

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A retired Boston cop detailed to the department's evidence warehouse admitted Wednesday to embezzling more than $36,000 from the city by filing for overtime hours she never worked, becoming the fourth officer to plead guilty in the scheme. Appearing in an afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, Diana Lopez, 58, admitted to collecting overtime pay for hours on special shifts designed either to purge old evidence from the facility or to dispose of expired prescription drugs deposited at kiosks across the city. Prosecutors said Lopez raked in $36,028 in fraudulent overtime from May 2016 to February 2019....

