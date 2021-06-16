DHS Asks Judge Not To Impose Asylum Work Permit Deadline

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has asked a Maryland federal judge to keep intact a Trump-era asylum work rule that gives the U.S. Department of Homeland Security more time to process work permits, saying the increased flow of asylum-seekers justifies the change. The 2020 rule, which several refugee advocacy groups have challenged in court, repealed a 30-day timeline for the government to work through applications. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ratified the rule change on May 4. In a motion for partial summary judgment against the legal challenge on Tuesday, DHS told the Maryland federal court that the timeline repeal "was based upon a reasoned...

