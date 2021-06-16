Khan Goes From Commissioner To Chair In Under 6 Hours

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- In a single afternoon, Lina Khan was confirmed to the Federal Trade Commission, sworn in, and made its chair in a surprise move that sets up the Big Tech critic for a role she was not anticipated to play and has left observers wondering what to expect. President Joe Biden didn't need to nominate Khan, a former Columbia Law School professor and U.S. House staffer, with the express declaration that she would be taking over from acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. But it is customary for presidents naming their first FTC chief to do so, and in going against that common...

