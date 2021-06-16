Del. Judge Rejects 'Flawed' HHS Pharmacy Discount Rule

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A U.S. District Court judge in Delaware refused to dismiss on Wednesday an AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP challenge to a Department of Health and Human Services finding that drug manufacturers can't limit the number of pharmacies eligible to fill government-set, capped-cost prescriptions for eligible organizations. Judge Leonard P. Stark's ruling on the Administrative Procedures Act complaint declared "flawed" an opinion issued by HHS in December that said manufacturers must honor discounts under the "340B" prescription drug program, even if eligible entities use multi-pharmacy chains rather than single, designated outlets. The 340B program generally benefits public and not-for-profit hospitals with large numbers of low-income...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS