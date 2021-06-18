White Collar Defense Do's And Don'ts For Meeting With DOJ

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Early appointments and pronouncements by the Biden administration confirm what white collar practitioners have been expecting: The next few years will see a spike in white collar regulatory and criminal enforcement, especially involving securities, money laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. In modern corporate investigations, prosecutions rarely proceed without pre-charging negotiations between the U.S. Department of Justice and defense counsel, and the anticipated spike in enforcement renders these kinds of negotiations more crucial than ever. These discussions often include advocating for anticipated charges to be dropped, for deferred or nonprosecution agreements, or simply for the government to go away....

