2 Firms Guide Columbia Care's $42M Deal For Colo. Pot Co.

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Columbia Care Inc. is poised to acquire Denver dispensary Medicine Man in a deal steered by Foley Hoag LLP and Husch Blackwell LLP and valued at $42 million, the companies have announced. Columbia Care executives on Tuesday touted the deal as a means for the company to expand in the Colorado market, citing Medicine Man's 42% sales growth in 2020 and saying the merger will add a cultivation facility and four dispensaries to Columbia Care's footprint. In a statement Tuesday, Columbia Care's CEO Nicholas Vita said the deal "will further cement our position as the leading vertically integrated operator...

